"Finally!" Roughriders coach Doug Frye happily yelled when asked about the offense's performance in Friday's regular-season finale. "We have been searching to bring it together for one night and things started to click together tonight."
And no better team to get the offense clicking for the first time this year than against that team across the lake.
Aiden Hinkle's career-high four rushing touchdowns powered St. Marys' offense in its best game of the season while the defense stymied Celina's two-man running attack as the team gears up for the playoffs after a 49-6 rout of the Bulldogs to close out the regular season on Friday at Grand Lake Health System Field.
