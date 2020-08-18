All fall sports are a go.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced during his daily conference on Tuesday that all fall sports, including contact and low/non-contact sports are a go, but added that some schools who would rather play contact sports in the spring may do so.
DeWine also announced that there will be no spectators in sporting events except for family members, this will include family members of all athletes involved, including cheerleaders, marching band, and any other activities within a game, and those very close to student-athletes.