DEFIANCE — The long journey was not rewarded.
The St. Marys offense struggled most of the night as they lost to Defiance 48-35 in Western Buckeye League boys basketball on Friday night.
The Roughriders kept close through the first quarter, but went the entire second period without a field goal, and trailed by eight at the break.
They made a run in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs opened it back up at the start of the fourth and rode it out from there.
St. Marys especially struggled with a lack of rebounding and committed a number of turnovers, which hindered any chance at a comeback like the one they made against New Bremen.
Evan Angstmann had eight points, and Jace Turner scored seven for St. Marys. Center Austin Parks was held to just one field goal and two free throws on the night.
Defiance was led by Cayden Zachrich with 16 points. David Jiminez scored 10 and Bradyn Shaw put in nine.
St. Marys (0-1, 3-1) will host Wapakoneta next Friday night.