St. Marys coach Nick Wilson made one call before the 2020 season began, which was to incorporate a new defensive formation.
And so far, that call has been a major factor in the serious run his Roughriders are making as they enter the final stretch of their journey of winning their second Western Buckeye League title in three seasons beginning Tuesday.
St. Marys surrendered 13 goals through the first five games of the season, resulting in a 1-3-1 record — albeit those losses being against state-ranked teams.
But since allowing a second-half goal that spoiled what would have been a victory at Ottawa-Glandorf and instead ended in a 2-2 tie, the Roughriders have rallied off eight consecutive wins — and that stretch also included a challenging five games in eight days.
