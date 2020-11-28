MARIA STEIN — With the game on the line, St. Marys coach Dan Hegemier would take Jadin Davis in a heartbeat, and even when Davis didn't deliver the first time, he made sure to deliver the final time.
Tied at 49-49, Davis drove to his left to the basket to draw a foul with 2.5 seconds left with a chance to put the Riders up. But the senior missed both free throws, as the back end of the two free throws fell off the rim as Austin Parks boxed out Marion Local's Charles Huelsman, turned around and fed Davis — who backed up a few steps to stand behind the 3-point line and attempt a game-winning shot at the buzzer.
Swish, ballgame, Davis has ice in his veins and the Roughriders improve to 2-0 on the young season.
