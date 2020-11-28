In last year's matchup with Fort Recovery, St. Marys finished 4-for-9 from the free-throw line while the Indians were 13-for-16, including a 9-for-11 mark in the final eight minutes to help secure a two-point win against the Roughriders.
The numbers were flipped on Friday.
St. Marys finished 9-for-13 from the charity stripe in the second half and with the team's returning leading scorer in foul trouble, Jadin Davis took over to lead St. Marys to a 53-45 season-opening victory against the Indians at Memorial High School.
To read the rest of the Roughriders' season-opening win against Fort Recovery, grab a copy of Saturday's print edition of The Evening Leader.