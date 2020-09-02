After back-to-back shut out losses, New Knoxville was anxious to put the ball in the back of the net coming into Tuesday's Western Ohio Soccer League home opener.
And the Rangers put a few in the net against Lima Central Catholic — six to be exact.
Accounting for four of those six goals was senior Patrick Covert followed by two goals from freshmen Troy Dwenger as the Rangers opened league play with a 6-2 victory against the Thunderbirds.
Covert booted the ball to the back of the net off an indirect kick from Carson Bierlein as Covert connected on a header past goalkeeper Oli Bruno to tie the game. Five minutes later, Covert took the ball from midfield, split two defenders and shot the ball past Bruno to take a 2-1 lead with 19:04 remaining in the first half.
The senior then got the hat trick on a deep pass from Ryland Dyrness at the 13:16 mark.