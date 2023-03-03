Basketball Photo - St Marys game

Austin Parks of St. Marys (center) goes up for a shot between two Van Wert defenders during Thursday’s district semifinal.

 Photo by John Zwez

FINDLAY — One team’s profit is another’s loss.

Van Wert’s A.J. Proffitt’s shot at the final buzzer gave the Cougars a 56-55 win over St. Marys in the Division II district semifinals on Thursday night.

