It was a nice way to bounce back.
Fresh off their first loss of the season on Saturday, St. Marys bounced back thanks to its rebounding efforts and contributions from the entire team to pave the way for a 55-35 non-league victory against Delphos St. John’s on Tuesday at Memorial High School.
St. Marys out-rebounded the Blue Jays 37-19, including 26 defensive boards while Noey Ruane and Haley Felver both scored season-highs and Cora Rable and Karsyn McGlothen contributed key minutes as the Roughriders turn their attention to rival Wapakoneta on Thursday.
