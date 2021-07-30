MINSTER — For those looking for some midweek action, roll on over to Community Lanes.
The bowling center is set to host a Professional Bowlers Association regional tournament on Aug. 10-12, the first annual Ernst Apparel Classic.
The lanes are owned by Doug and Lori Davidson, who bought the facility in the spring of 2019. Over the past 2 1/2 years, they have made a number of renovations and improvements, including expansion of the kitchen and upgrades to the bar area.
Doug Davidson said that during the period when they were closed last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, they worked to renovate the seating area.
They have also done repairs on the all the automatic pinsetters.
Davidson said that this is the first PBA event to be held at the lanes. "The biggest decision was when to have it," he said.
In looking at the PBA calendar, the schedule includes a stop at Coldwater, and they wanted to have it near that to make traveling easier for the participants.
The Minster tournament will be held between two weekend events, the first in Jonesborok, Ark. and the other the Bowlerstore.com Classic (Aug. 13-15) at Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater.