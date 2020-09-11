Andrew Ibrahim's favorite memory of his high school soccer career was the double-overtime win in a Division II sectional championship two years against Elida to advance to the district tournament.
The senior has a new favorite memory after Thursday.
Ibrahim tied the game, Kyle Steininger's header gave the Riders the lead and Ibrahim ended it to give the Roughriders a 3-1 victory against soccer rival Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday at Roughrider Field.
"For seniors like us, you know it, we've been through it with O-G every single year for as long as I can remember and to do this one last time against them means everything," Ibrahim said. "We always come for O-G."
