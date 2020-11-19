College Bound: 5 Cardinals Continue Academic, Athletic Careers

It was a good evening to be a Cardinal.
New Bremen celebrated five student-athletes who signed their national letter of intent to continue their academic and athletic career at the collegiate level on Wednesday at New Bremen High School.
And these five girls are some of the most decorated athletes to have donned the crimson and gold.
Signing on Wednesday were Madison Cordonnier with the University of Findlay women’s basketball team, Josie Reinhart and Diana Heitkamp with the Tiffin University volleyball team, Claire Pape with the Purdue University Fort Wayne volleyball program and Vivian Niekamp with the Miami (Oh) swim and dive team.
