Winning the Midwest Athletic Conference sure does account for something as all six players of the New Knoxville volleyball team made the MAC's all-conference volleyball team announced on Monday and was highlighted by Player of the Year Carsyn Henschen.
The 6-foot junior middle and outside hitter was named the MAC's Player of the Year in her second year at varsity as she racked up 248 kills in 60 sets played this season with a hitting percentage of .402 and 47 blocks — both team-bests — along with 106 digs and 15 service aces.
