For their regular season finale, the Cardinals will play host to Versailles as New Bremen has one final test before the postseason begins.
Versailles boasts the number one rushing offense in the Midwest Athletic Conference, averaging 266 yards per game on the ground.
“It's without a doubt the biggest team we've seen all year and probably will see all year, I can't imagine we'll see anybody in the playoffs that will be bigger than them,” said Cardinals coach Chris Schmidt.
