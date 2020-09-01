MINSTER — The New Bremen Cardinals boys golf team recorded their first win of the season with a 200-209 victory against Parkway in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Course.
Parkway’s Adam Stephenson was the medalist with a 47, but the Cardinals (1-5, 1-4 MAC) were led by Blake Terpstra’s score of 48, followed by Jared Bergman with a 49. Preston Hoehne finished with a 51 and Tyler Paul rounded out the scoring with a 52.
MINSTER 168, MARION LOCAL 194
CELINA — The Minster Wildcats remained unbeaten in Midwest Athletic Conference play on Monday with a 168-194 win against Marion Local at the Mercer County Elks Golf Course.
Joseph Magoto was the medalist with a 39, followed by Brady Hoelscher and Ray Purdy each with a 42 and Nathan Beair rounded out the scoring with a 45 for the Wildcats (5-3, 5-0 MAC).
DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S 157, NEW KNOXVILLE 195
DELPHOS — The New Knoxville Rangers boys golf team fell to Delphos St. John’s 157-195 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Monday at the Delphos Country Club.
Low man for the match was St. John’s Jack Gerker with a 35, while Sam Anspach led the way for the Rangers (0-7, 0-5 MAC) with a 43, followed by Max Henschen a 47.