Cardinals Soar To Regionals

NEW BREMEN — Experience counts and it’s what helped propel New Bremen to a district final win over New Knoxville on Thursday night in a surprising sweep.
“Growth isn’t linear. And it’s hard for a bunch of 15, 16, 17, 18-year-old girls to understand that,” said Cardinals coach Diana Kramer. “The only way you understand that is through life lessons, through other people telling you about situations that they’ve been. They never gave up on themselves. They never gave up on their teammates and they never gave up on this community because they knew that they’re good enough to do what they wanted to do this year and accomplish what they want to accomplish.”
Winners of two of the last three state finals, next Thursday will mark the Cardinals’ fifth straight trip to the Division IV regional tournament.
The loss for New Knoxville marked the first of the season for the No. 1 Rangers.
