Cardinals vs. Wildcats

New Bremen's Dan Homan gets past a Minster defender in a Midwest Athletic Conference football game on Friday.

 David Pence

High school football officially returned Friday night and New Bremen opened the season with a 20-0 shutout victory over Minster as the win secured the Cardinals first victory over Minster since 2009’s 27-9 win.

The Cardinals (1-0) won the game on the ground, totaling 247 rushing yards as a team as senior Zach Bertke led the way with 20 carries for 105 yards and a score. Senior quarterback Mitchell Hays netted 84 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns.

To read the full story, see Saturday's print edition of The Evening Leader.

