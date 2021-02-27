It’s hard to beat a team twice.
But New Bremen did just that on Friday night, defeating Marion Local 63-55 in a thrilling overtime game to earn their third sectional title in four years.
Marion Local led by as many as nine in the second quarter and held an eight-point lead late in the fourth.
Trailing 43-37, New Bremen’s David Homan nails a pair of free throws to cut the Flyers lead to 43-39.
Immediately after, his brother Dan Homan, forced a steal near half court and David scooped it up and drove to the hoop for another two points, Cardinals trailed by two.
Junior Reece Busse picked his fifth foul with just over a minute left.
Marion Local’s Alex Eyink made two free throws and the Flyers were back up by four.
Mitchell Hays then took it the length of the floor for two to make it 45-43.
