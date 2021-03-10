VAN WERT — The key to March: survive and advance.
That’s just what the New Bremen Cardinals did on Tuesday night, winning an overtime thriller, 51-43, defeating No. 2 Antwerp in the Division IV regional semifinals at Van Wert High School.
A huge first quarter put the Cardinals up 21-8, but Antwerp (23-2) kept at it, eventually regaining the lead at 34-33 early in the fourth quarter.
The Archers extended that lead to 38-33, but New Bremen kept at it.
With 19.2 seconds left in regulation, Trevor Bergman hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 43-43.
“He's a heck of a shooter, and anytime he can go left, right — he's going to let it fly,” said Cardinals coach Cory Stephens. “He shoots it pretty well.”
Following an offensive foul by Antwerp’s Jagger Landers, the Cardinals (19-8) had a chance to win it but were unsuccessful.
To overtime we went and the Cardinals showed why they’re one game away from making it to state.
New Bremen held Antwerp scoreless in the overtime period as the Cardinals scored eight points and secured a regional final bid for Friday night.