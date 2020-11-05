You are the owner of this article.
Cardinals Advance; Face Raiders In Regional Final

Claire and Ellie

New Bremen’s Claire Pape (12) and Ellie Roetgerman block a hit over the net during the first set of a Division IV regional semifinal on Thursday against Tri-Village at Northmont High School.

CLAYTON — New Bremen faced a slight speed bump during their fifth regional semifinal game in the last five years, dropping the third set, but they pulled it together and defeated Tri-Village 25-11, 25-13, 18-25, 25-18 in four sets Thursday night at Northmont High School. 

“We played really well the first two sets. Every aspect of our game was really, really good,” said Cardinals coach Diana Kramer. “In that third set, Tri-Village started picking up a lot more of our attacks. They started tipping a lot more. We were back on our heels, we weren't always ready for that. And they came out and beat us that set. Which was deserved. I think it was a wakeup call for us.”

To read the full story on the Cardinals' regional semifinal win against Tri-Village, grab a copy of Friday's print edition of The Evening Leader.

