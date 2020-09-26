Bowers' Boot Wins It For Riders

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — You can put lipstick on a pig but it's still a pig.
You can also call a win ugly but it's still a win.
Aggressive all season on fourth downs with 13 attempts coming into Friday's Western Buckeye League game against Shawnee and adding two more attempts on Friday, it was the call not to go for it on fourth down with the game on the line that won it for the Roughriders.
Facing a fourth and 11 at Shawnee's 36-yard line, Frye opted to punt the ball instead of going for it with 12:00 left in the game.
That decision proved wisely.
Brandon Bowers pinned the Indians up against their endzone, the defense bounced back from their performances the last two weeks and Bowers connected on a go-ahead field goal to hand St. Marys a 10-7 road win at Shawnee Stadium.
To read the full story of Friday's Western Buckeye League football game, be sure to grab a copy of Saturday's print edition of The Evening Leader or subscribe today to our E-edition.