Monday’s non-league boys soccer matchup was a good test for both teams. Last season’s Division III state semifinalist Botkins was facing a rear Division II opponent in St. Marys with its nearly 40 student-athletes.
The season opener for the Roughriders included a quick Botkins’ lead, back-to-back goals by St. Marys’ leading scorer from a year ago and a gritty second-half effort by the Trojans to spoil St. Marys’ home opener with a 3-2 victory at Roughrider Field.
The Trojans (3-0-1) scored in just more than a minute into the game, but St. Marys (0-1-0 responded with a breakaway goal from Adam Tobin and a penalty kick from the senior to give the Riders the lead at the half. Botkins turn the tables by scoring two unanswered goals in the final 28 minutes.
