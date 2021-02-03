NEW BREMEN — After garnering the football program's first state football championship, New Bremen senior Ben Blickle signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday to continue his academic and athletic career with Ohio Northern University after verbally committing to the program on Monday via Twitter.
Blickle, the middle of three brothers, said he chose ONU because the coaches there showed the most interest in him from the beginning — dating back to during the high school football season. He added that Division II schools Findlay and Tiffin were an option, but ONU showed the most interest and attraction for the senior linebacker.
"One of their linebacker coaches always kept in touch and it showed a lot to me," he added. "I went on a visit in January and all of the coaches showed love and they told me that I pretty much have a spot on the team if I put in the work."
