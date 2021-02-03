St. Marys, OH (45885)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with a mix of rain and snow this afternoon. High 37F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow will taper off this evening, leading to blustery and cloudy conditions late. Low 18F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.