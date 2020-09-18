In a battle of two Division IV top-10 state ranked teams, the Rangers were dominant, winning at home and defeating Fort Recovery in three sets Thursday night 25-17, 25-17, 25-22.
The Rangers (8-0, 3-0 MAC) have yet to drop a set through their first eight games.
“I knew it was going to be a battle,” said New Knoxville head coach Meg Lageman. “Even though we won in three, it was still a battle. Every MAC game is a dog fight, especially Fort Recovery.”
