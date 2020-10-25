Bellbrook Ends St. Marys' Season

Friday's postponement of the Division III, Region 12 quarterfinal between St. Marys and Bellbrook only delayed the inevitable.
A tough matchup for the Roughriders.
Bellbrook scored more first-half touchdowns than the Riders had in first downs in the first 24 minutes as the No. 2 state-ranked and top-seeded Golden Eagles ended St. Marys' season with a 44-14 defeat on Saturday at Miami Valley South Stadium.
