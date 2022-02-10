There was plenty of D on Thursday — defense and drama.
Bath edged St. Marys 35-34 in a Western Buckeye League contest at the Horseshoe, scoring the winning basket with 42 seconds to play.
St. Marys is now 5-3 in the league and 15-6 overall.
Kendall Dieringer had 10 points for the Lady Roughriders, while Reese Rable and Karsyn McGlothen had six points each.
Bath (7-2 WBL, 17-5 overall was led by Elena Oliver and Ava Craddock with nine points apiece.
The Wildkittens held a six-point lead after the first quarter, but St. Marys fought back and cut it to two points by halftime.
The lead swayed back and forth in the third period, with Bath up by one.
After several minutes of no scoring, Dieringer drove to the hoop for a layup with 3:25 to go, putting St. Marys up 34-33.
St. Marys got the ball after a Bath turnover with 1:50 left and ran time off the clock. Bath fouled several times to disrupt the Riders' rhythm.
Anne Oliver then tipped a pass and took off with the ball, scoring with 42 seconds to go.
After a Riders shot fell short, they fouled Bath's Rachel Clark. She missed a free throw, and St. Marys called timeout to set up a final play with 2.3 seconds left.
The Riders got the ball in, and put it in Dieringer's hands. She drove to the side and put up a 3-pointer, but it was off the mark.
St. Marys will make up its game with Elida on Saturday to finish the regular season. Only the varsity will play, with tipoff set for 2 p.m.