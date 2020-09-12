Balbaugh, Titans Down Riders

Consistency continues to elude St. Marys and this time, Ottawa-Glandorf quarterback Jacob Balbaugh capitalized.
The Roughriders endured a scoreless first half for the third consecutive game as they trailed throughout all of regulation and when St. Marys fought back, so did Balbaugh — who finished with four touchdowns, three coming in the fourth quarter and both overtimes, as the Titans handed the Roughriders their first home loss in almost two seasons with a 27-20 defeat on Friday at Grand Lake Health System Field.
