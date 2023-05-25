Auglaize County Dog Warden talks fish at Rotary Club

Russ Bailey was the featured speaker at Wednesday’s St. Marys Rotary Club Meeting and spoke on fishing.

 Photo By Brent Melton

The St. Marys Rotary Club held their weekly meeting on Wednesday and hosted Auglaize County Dog Warden, and Crappie Fisherman Russ Bailey as their guest speaker. The first order of business for the meeting though was the donation of $500 from the club to the Auglaize County Crisis Center.

“Anytime I get to talk about fishing, I love it,” said Bailey as he started his talk. Bailey stars in a successful TV series called BrushPile Fishing, and he recounted to the club, just how that came to be.

