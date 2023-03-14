Area wrestlers reach podium

COLUMBUS — It was the last step — for now.
The 2022-23 high school wrestling season came to a conclusion this weekend with the OHSAA state tournament at the Value City Arena in the Schottenstein Center
Two wrestlers from St. Marys and three from Wapakoneta were part of the competition, with three of the five earning places on the medal podium.
At 113 pounds, sophomores Tate Hisey of the Roughriders and Caden Mellott of the Redskins battled their way through the bracket. Hisey, who finished fifth last year at 106, moved up to fourth. Mellott finished in sixth place.
Read the full story in today's edition of The Evening Leader