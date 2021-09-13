Several area teams are ranked highly in the Associated Press high school football poll, which were released Monday afternoon.
In Division IV, the top ranked team is Van Wert. The Cougars are 4-0 after defeating Wapakoneta 55-45 last Friday. They will visit St. Marys this Friday.
In Division VI, Coldwater, which went to 4-0 after a 28-14 win over New Bremen on Friday is the top ranked team. The Cavaliers host St. John's (1-3) this week.
In Division VII, Marion Local (4-0) occupies the top spot. The Flyers host Minster (0-3) on Friday. Defending state champ New Bremen (3-1) is ranked sixth. The Cardinals will host Anna, which is also 3-1.