VERSAILLES — The Rangers roared out of the gate and never looked back.
New Knoxville collected a 46-21 victory over Versailles on Thursday in Midwest Athletic Conference action.
The Lady Rangers scored the first 18 points of the contest, and held Versailles without a field goal until late in the first half. They kept things rolling in the third quarter, then cruised to the finish.
Haley Fledderjohann had the big night, hitting for 20 points. Avery Henschen had 10 and Ellie Gabel added nine. New Knoxville improves to 3-0 in league play and 5-1 overall.
For Versailles, Hannah Dirksen had six points and Cassie Leach scored five.
Coach Tim Hegemier of New Knoxville said that he challenged the team to get off to a good start, "and they responded well. I was very pleased." He noted that Fledderjohann was able to take advantage of being left open with Versailles using a triangle-and-two defense.
———
NEW BREMEN — Defense leads to offense and that was the case on Thursday night as New Bremen took down St. Henry 54-22 in Midwest Athletic Conference action.
The opening half was the Abi Powers and Kaylee Freund show, as the duo combined for 31 points in the first half, hounding St. Henry ball handlers on one end and shooting lights out on the other.
“I give credit to the girls – we came out ready to go and played hard,” said Cardinals coach Andy Timmerman. “We really didn't have any lapses and that's what it took.”
If the first half was the Freund and Powers show, the third quarter belonged to Chloe Bornhorst, who scored nine of her 11 points in the quarter, including one three-pointer.
The final ended up at 54-22, with the Cardinals playing hard on both ends until the final whistle.
———
MINSTER — Minster defeated St. John's in a MAC contest at Wildcat Gym on Thursday.
Minster improves to 3-0 in league action and 6-2 overall. Leading all scorers was Ella Mescher with 19 points. Kaycie Albers had 13.
Emma Will scored 14 points for the Lady Jays (0-3 MAC, 0-8).
Minster (3-0 MAC, 6-2) will be on the road Saturday for a game at Anna. JV play begins at noon.