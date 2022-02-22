From staff reports
BOWLING GREEN — Several swimmers and divers will be capping off their season with a trip to the state tournament this week in Canton.
The district swim meets were held Friday and Saturday at Bowling Green, with the diving completion taking place earlier in the week.
In the Division II swim meet, Lexington won the boys team title with 268 points, with Wapakoneta (204) in second. St. Marys (92.5) was 12th, Minster (53) was 15th, New Bremen (32) was 18th and Marion Local (11) was 29th. There were 39 schools in the field.
For the girls, Port Clinton had 205 points to take first place. Wauseon (202) was a close second.
New Bremen (64) was 13th, St. Marys (38) was 17th, MInster (21) was 26th and Marion Local (20) tied for 27th out of 38.
DIVING
Dylan Hertenstein finished eighth in the Division II boys diving meet. He had 300.20 points in the finals on Wednesday. His best score was an 18 on an inward somersault tuck, earning 6s from five judges, and 5.5 from the other two.
He will be one of 24 competitors at the state meet, with the 15th best score.
The diving meet will take place on Wednesday.
BOYS
Qualifying as individuals were sophomores Reese Triplett (2:03.82) and Griffin Luebke (2:03.93) in the 200 yard individual medley. They were eighth and ninth at the district meet.
Luebke will also swim in the 100 yard breaststroke, after taking fifth at districts (1:00.97).
Senior Lucas Stammen of Minster will be in the 50 yard freestyle. He placed fifth at districts with a time of 21.62 seconds.
New Bremen freshman Andy Jiang qualified in the 100 yard butterfly. He was seventh at districts with a time of 53.13.
The St. Marys 200 medley relay Reese Triplett, Jaxton Spees, Griffin Luebke, and Marcus McClain finished eighth with a time of 1:41.87.
Also in action will be the 200 freestyle relay of Connor Milner, Triplett, Luebke and McClain, who placed eighth at districts (1:31.69).
Annie Jiang of New Bremen finished third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:58.69 to qualify for the state meet.
Swimming prelims will be on Thursday, with finals on Friday.