The phrase "to rob Peter to pay Paul" has been an often-used one as of late for St. Marys as injuries have forced various changes in personnel throughout the season.
And that phrase is true for this week's matchup with top-seeded Bellbrook.
The No. 2 state-ranked Golden Eagles (7-0) will present the biggest challenge for the Roughriders (6-2) who will be without their two starting running backs in Aiden Hinkle and Ethan Wedding after both sustained season-ending injuries in last week's win against Franklin.
