Tanner Howell

St. Marys’ Tanner Howell (35) rushes the ball in overtime during last week’s Division III, Region 12 against Franklin at Grand Lake Health System Field.

The phrase "to rob Peter to pay Paul" has been an often-used one as of late for St. Marys as injuries have forced various changes in personnel throughout the season. 

And that phrase is true for this week's matchup with top-seeded Bellbrook.

The No. 2 state-ranked Golden Eagles (7-0) will present the biggest challenge for the Roughriders (6-2) who will be without their two starting running backs in Aiden Hinkle and Ethan Wedding after both sustained season-ending injuries in last week's win against Franklin.

To read the full story about Friday's playoff game against Bellbrook, see Thursday's print edition of The Evening Leader.

