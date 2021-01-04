One of the most prolific soccer players to compete on the pitch for the blue and gold has made it official where she will be taking her talents at the next level.
St. Marys’ senior Lilly Ankerman announced via social media Sunday evening that she has committed to the University of Northwest Ohio to continue her academic and athletic career.
She will be majoring in business and marketing while a member of the Racers’ women’s soccer team.
