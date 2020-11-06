13 Riders Named To All-WBL Football Teams

Thirteen Roughriders were named to the All-Western Buckeye League football team on Friday.
Leading those 13 selections were a foursome of first-team honorees in kicker/punter Brandon Bowers, tackle Bryan Ward, defensive back Tanner Howell and defensive lineman Hunter Fultz. Ward was also named the WBL's Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Earning second-team all-league honors were center Chase Jacobs in his first year at the varsity level, guard Stash Patterson, running back Ethan Wedding, defensive end Trace Mabry and linebacker Brandon Paul.
Seniors Dylan Trogdlon, Devin Shannon and Aidan Eigenbrod made honorable mention as well as junior Dylan Giesige at defensive end.