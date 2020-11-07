You are the owner of this article.
1 Team 1 Goal: Cardinals Upend Top-Ranked Flyers

Mitchell Hays

New Bremen quarterback Mitchell Hays jumps on Marion Local’s Peyton Otte from the 3 yard line to score in the first quarter of a Division VII, Region 28 final on Friday at Booster Stadium.

MARIA STEIN — Friday represented a lot of firsts. 

It was the Cardinals first win against Marion Local since 2009. 

2020 marked the first time since 2006 where the Flyers won’t represent the Midwest Athletic Conference in the Final Four at state.

And it will be the first time a New Bremen team advanced to a state semifinal.

It’s tough to beat a team twice and Marion Local found that out on Friday and the Flyers earned a 21-13 win in Week 2 over New Bremen but the Cardinals came out with a 24-17 victory in Friday's Division VII, Region 28 championship game.

To read the full story about the Cardinals' upset victory against top-ranked Marion Local, grab a copy of Saturday's print edition of The Evening Leader.

