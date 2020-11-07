1 Team 1 Goal: Cardinals Upend Top-Ranked Flyers

MARIA STEIN — Friday represented a lot of firsts.
It was the Cardinals first win against Marion Local since 2009.
2020 marked the first time since 2006 where the Flyers won’t represent the Midwest Athletic Conference in the Final Four at state.
And it will be the first time a New Bremen team advanced to a state semifinal.
It’s tough to beat a team twice and Marion Local found that out on Friday and the Flyers earned a 21-13 win in Week 2 over New Bremen but the Cardinals came out with a 24-17 victory in Friday's Division VII, Region 28 championship game.
