BELLBROOK — Add another unusual occurrence in 2020.
Friday’s Division III, Region 12 quarterfinal between St. Marys and Bellbrook was postponed because of lightning — the decision was made shortly after 7 p.m.
The game is rescheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.
According to the Bellbrook athletic department, fans who purchased tickets for the game will be still honored on Saturday as the barcodes used on Friday will still be good for Saturday.
The Roughriders girls soccer game back in St. Marys is still scheduled for a 5 p.m. start as well as the Golden Eagles girls soccer team, which a postseason game scheduled for 7 p.m., despite the football game being moved.
The Riders host Bryan in a Division II sectional final.
The winner of Saturday’s St. Marys-Bellbrook game will play Hamilton Ross in next week’s Region 12 semifinal. The Rams — who endured a couple of weather delays on Friday — defeated New Richmond 48-12. The forecast for kickoff is mostly clear skies and 47 degrees.