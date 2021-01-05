After more than three decades tucked away in a basement, a piece of St. Marys history glows once again.
A few years ago, St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce board member Kimmer Wale, former chamber director Abby Balster and former secretary Diana Green found the old sign that had hung over the front door to the chamber office, stowed away in the office’s basement.
“Once we decided what we were going to do with it, the question then was when are we going to do something about it? When I started at [American Manufacturing Solutions] this past December, Jason (Clark) out there is big into the community so I asked him and he was on board right away,” Wale said.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the Wednesday, Jan. 6 edition of The Evening Leader.