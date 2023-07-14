Yoga class features free roaming goats in Minster

When you think of yoga, goats don’t normally come to mind, but soon you may have the chance to combine the two. Just Breathe Health and Wellness, which is based in Minster, is going to offer a yoga class where goats will be freely roaming during the session.
“Health issues for me is what got me into yoga. I fell in love with it, so I wanted to teach it to others,” said the owner of Just Breathe Health and Wellness, and Certified Yoga Instructor, Kimberly Oen.
Oen has been teaching for 15 years, and she said that yoga with animals has been increasingly popular.
“Two years ago we moved to a family farm. When we acquired some goats, a lot of our students asked when we were going to do goat yoga,” said Oen. She said that she’s seen it offered in larger cities, not nothing locally. “We decided we had an opportunity to do it on our farm.”
The class Oen is holding will be for all experience levels.
“We’ll just do gentle stretches, breathing exercises, and focus on mindfulness,” said Oen. The class will be outside, and Oen said she hopes to get more people interested in the benefits of yoga.
“We added in the fun of goats just running around,” said Oen. She said that in the past she has done cat yoga to benefit organizations that are trying to have their cats adopted.
There will be six goats attending the class that will be running around the area. Oen said that there are three pigmy goats, one is half-pigmy and half-nigerian dwarf, with the final two are half-pygora half-mini-silky fainters.
“They’re very friendly, we’re hoping that they do well with a lot of people,” said Oen. She said they’re keeping the first event on the smaller side to see how everything goes. “They’re super friendly.”
Oen said that she hopes that people take away more than spending time with goats.
“I’m hoping people who have never been exposed to yoga begin to realize the benefits, but also get an appreciation for the goats, the animals, and just being in nature,” said Oen. Since the event is outside, Oen said there is always the potential for adverse weather, but she’s hoping to have a nice day for the event. Besides being prepared by brining a yoga mat or towel, water, and sunblock, she had one other key piece of advice.
“Don’t wear any important jewelry or clothing, because our goats like to nibble on people. They’re very curious,” said Oen.
If you're interested in learning more about Goat Yoga, or how to attend, you can visit JustBreatheHealthAndWellness.com, their Facebook page by searching their name, or by calling 419-305-4935.