Yoga class features free roaming goats in Minster

Hope, the half-Pygmie and half-Nigerian Dwarf goat, will be at Goat Yoga on Saturday

 Photo provided

When you think of yoga, goats don’t normally come to mind, but soon you may have the chance to combine the two. Just Breathe Health and Wellness, which is based in Minster, is going to offer a yoga class where goats will be freely roaming during the session. 

“Health issues for me is what got me into yoga. I fell in love with it, so I wanted to teach it to others,” said the owner of Just Breathe Health and Wellness, and Certified Yoga Instructor, Kimberly Oen.

