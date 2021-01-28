Y

Pictured, from left, is Lesia Arnett, president of the Auglaize Mercer Counties Family YMCA Advisory Board, Monfort-Vorhees Family McDonald's Owner Danielle Monfort, 2021 YMCA Annual Campaign co-Chairperson Gretchen Rentz and Auglaize Mercer Counties Family YMCA Advisory Board President Elect Sara Corona. Monfort presented a $1,000 check to Rentz on Wednesday as part of the kick off to the Auglaize Mercer Family YMCA campaign of raising $100,000 to continue to give scholarships to families and students that are less fortunate as well as funding the Safety Around Water program.

The Auglaize Mercer Counties Family YMCA kicked off on Thursday its annual campaign aimed at raising money for the Y's Scholarship Fund.

And to help start that kick-off, Danielle Monfort, owner of Monfort-Vorhees Family McDonald's, presented a $1,000 check to co-chairperson Gretchen Rentz.

The campaign is in its third consecutive year after a five-year hiatus and will run for a couple of months in 2021 as it looks to accomplish its goal of reaching $100,000.

To read the rest of the story, grab a copy of Friday's print edition of The Evening Leader.

Tags

Recommended for you