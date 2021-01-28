The Auglaize Mercer Counties Family YMCA kicked off on Thursday its annual campaign aimed at raising money for the Y's Scholarship Fund.
And to help start that kick-off, Danielle Monfort, owner of Monfort-Vorhees Family McDonald's, presented a $1,000 check to co-chairperson Gretchen Rentz.
The campaign is in its third consecutive year after a five-year hiatus and will run for a couple of months in 2021 as it looks to accomplish its goal of reaching $100,000.
