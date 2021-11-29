ST. MARYS — In the United States, 34.2 million people are currently living with diabetes, about 10.5% of the population, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Of those, 7.3 million people are living with diabetes that are undiagnosed.
With November serving as National Diabetes Awareness Month, health care officials want the public to know that help is there.
Dr. Kenneth L. Bryant, who specializes in surgery and wound care, recently received his certification through the American Board of Wound Management.
The board is a voluntary, not-for-profit organization established for credentialing multi-disciplinary professionals in the field of wound management.
“That board certifies not only physicians, but nurses as well, so everybody’s on the same level when you’re taking care of wound care patients,” said Bryant. “There are not many people around this area at least, who are board certified in wound care.”
Bryant works with the Grand Lake Health System Wound Care Center, which opened in 2009.
“Before you can set for those boards, you have to have been doing wound care for three years and then you have to pass your board certification exams. I chose to do it,” said Bryant. “We’ve been a center of excellence nationwide, in the top 10% of wound care center nationwide, since our inception. I felt like attaining my board certification was something that shows, ‘Yes, we are committed to wound care.’”
