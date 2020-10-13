From 4 p.m. to about 9 p.m. Sunday, things felt normal for a moment as people gathered in Memorial Park for an outdoor community worship event. The St. Marys Ministerial Association prepared and advertised the Block Party Tent Revival worship service — the idea of Alisha Vanderpool.
“I wanted to come up with a way we could come together and enjoy being part of a community again,” she said. “We’ve had people here from all around us. I’ve talked to people who are from Osgood, Chickasaw, Maria Stein, St. Rose (Catholic Church) — a lot of people have come from the parish that Father (Alexander) Witt was at before coming to St. Marys came to this. I think we’ve had at least six churches represented here today."
She noted that at one point, she had counted at least 75 people sitting in Memorial Park. Tim Benjamin said he estimated the largest crowd at one time near the 200 mark.
To read the full story, read Tuesday's print edition of The Evening Leader.