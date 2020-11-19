Strong winds and dry conditions made for a busy start to the day for local fire departments as multiple departments responded to fires on Thursday morning.
The day began shortly after 7 a.m. when St. Marys Township Fire Department was called to the 03000 block of state Route 219 for a report of an equipment barn on fire.
As some crews were starting to clear the scene of the barn fire, Botkins Fire Department received a 911 call reporting a fire in a woods in the 19000 block of Kentner Road that was spreading toward two houses that bordered the woods.