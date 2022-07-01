The Friends of St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House received a special donation on Wednesday of around $600, which had been collected by six St. Marys youths.
Having started as a lemonade stand, the idea was started by 8-year-old Brody Kramer and later expanded upon by 16-year-old Mackenzie Henning as a way for them to contribute to the project. They were able to raise around $600 with the assistance of their friends Braeden Sturwold, 13, Chloe Gibson, 17, Peyton Henning, 12, and Kiley Tennant, 19.
“Brody just wanted to do a lemonade stand just for himself, and I was like, ‘Well, we can take the money and donate it to the Grand Opera House,’” said Henning as being inspiration for the idea. “So the next day, we just started the lemonade stand and did it for four days.”
The group worked hard to earn the money and were thankful to everyone that donated, which led to them being able to donate such a substantial amount. They believe that the biggest part of their success was the fact people were so supportive of the cause.
