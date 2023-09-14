What it takes to be an athletic trainer

There is a shortage that you may not be aware of, but one that could affect student athletes. Athletic trainers are in high demand, but there is a gap between supply and demand.
“I like to tell people my job differs from day to day. That’s why I love it,” said Athletic Trainer for Grand Lake Health System Erin Schmerge. While Schmerge works for Grand Lake Health, she actually works at New Knoxville Schools.
“After school I have kids coming in doing treatments, being preventative, rehab, or they have an injury and we’re trying to get them to play again,” said Schmerge. She said that in addition to this, they’ll also do emergency management on the field, wound care, and help in a cardiac arrest. “We’re trained in all of that to do emergency management on scene.”
She said that there are a lot of tools in her toolbox she can use to help athletes.
“Different modalities and treatments, and being able to evaluate and even do education for people if its on nutrition, or taking care of their bodies with proper mechanics,” explained Schmerge. She said that often times, people don’t know about all the capabilities athletic trainers have to offer.
“I love when a kid is job shadowing me because they see what I do,” said Schmerge. She said that while most people see athletic trainers on the sidelines doing nothing, she said that, that situation is the best one to be in.
“If all I have to do is give them water, then it means someone isn’t injured,” said Schmerge.
The shortage according to Schmerge is due to two reasons; the push for athletic trainers to have a Masters Degree, and more of them retiring than are coming into the field.
“There are a lot of people graduating that have a lot of knowledge of what they’ve learned, but not a lot of experience,” said Schmerge. In order to pay for their schooling, Schmerge said that what they expect while holding a Master’s Degree pay wise, may not meet what potential employers are willing to pay.
“I also think there are a lot of athletic trainers who are at the point of retirement. We’ve got a lot of the older generation who were doing this forever, and their time is done,” said Schmerge.
Schmerge said that there are also aspects of her job that don’t fall within the job description.
“I have an open door policy. If you need to talk about your crap day and what’s going on, I’m here to listen,” said Schmerge before continuing. “I’d rather you talk to somebody and have an ear from someone whose going to listen, rather than shutting it in.”
She said that there are a lot of things that kids don’t talk about at school, and she hopes that if they need someone to talk to, she can be there for them.
“Maybe its not job title number one, but its important,” said Schmerge.
The best part of her job according to Schmerge is building the relationships with the athletes.
“I tell people that I have my kids at home, but I have my big kids at school,” joked Schmerge. She said that working with athletes over years make them become like family. She has been in her current position for two years, and said she’s spent a lot of time building relationships with the coaches, parents and athletes at the new school.
“I’m on year two, and I feel I’ve built good relationships with people. It’s just going to take some time with parents to really trust you, and for the coaches to be on board with what your ideas are,” said Schmerge.