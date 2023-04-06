When you ask Keith Manbeck what a Mason isn’t, his answer is clear.
“We are not a secret society. If we were, I wouldn’t have invited you, I wouldn’t wear a shirt with the logo, rings or hats. We are a society with secrets,” said Manbeck as we sat inside Mercer Lodge 121. Manbeck is the Grand Tyler of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio, and who has joint membership to both St. Marys’ Mercer Lodge #121 and Celina’s Lodge #241. When you ask Manbeck what a Mason is, he’ll gladly explain it to you.