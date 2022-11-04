WCT Photo

We Can Too is holding a winter items drive up until Dec. 14, accepting items such as coats, scarves, socks, hats and gloves so it can help those in the winter season.

 By Skyler Mitchell

The organization We Can Too is holding a Winter Items Drive throughout the month, with plans to take in items such as coats, socks, scarves, hats and gloves.

We Can Too is an opportunity center that serves those with developmental disabilities within the county, with this drive being one of the many things they do to help people within the community. Having started earlier this month, the drive is being run until Dec. 14, with the organization open to any donations for this specific cause.

