The organization We Can Too is holding a Winter Items Drive throughout the month, with plans to take in items such as coats, socks, scarves, hats and gloves.
We Can Too is an opportunity center that serves those with developmental disabilities within the county, with this drive being one of the many things they do to help people within the community. Having started earlier this month, the drive is being run until Dec. 14, with the organization open to any donations for this specific cause.
“So we’re collecting new winter items that are needed mostly in shelters and people in need,” stated Toni Gannon, who runs the operations at the We Can Too Opportunity Center. This mainly goes for the obvious clothing items. “Hats, scarves, gloves, socks, things like that.”
This isn’t the first time the organization has held a drive that aimed to help people in the local area, but it is one that they’ve expanded upon since last year. Originally, the winter items drive was a sock-only drive that they considered a success
“I can’t remember off the top of my head how many pairs of socks that we did collect, but it was huge,” said Gannon as being the result of last years drive. Hopefully, the success of this years drive will be mostly the same depending on certain factors. “This year we said that we could probably do a little bit more than just socks.”
Other than making sure to collect all they can before the drive is scheduled to end, there aren’t any specific goals meant for the drive. They do plan on making sure that things are run differently in order to accommodate for the new items.
“This year is a little bit different than last year. Last year in November we did socks and in December we did a canned food drive,” Gannon said as being one of the things they did last year for the holidays. “This year we’re just doing a whole bunch of different things.”
We Can Too is doing the drive by itself, and anyone willing to donate to the drive is encouraged to drop off their goods at their location on 311 S. Park Dr. They’ve been putting this on through word of mouth and will be accepting anything, especially newer items.
“We just want to help the community, you know. They support us, so we want to support them back,” Gannon stated. Make sure to stop by if at all possible.