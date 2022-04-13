An organization in St. Marys is looking to make a bring awareness of themselves to the forefront, with the We Can Too center hosting a Spring BBQ Dinner April 30.
Going from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the WCT will be handing out dinners to people who purchase tickets from their organization before the event date. The dinner offered consists of either a smoked BBQ pulled pork sandwich or a BBQ chicken quarter with a variety of sides, with tickets being $9 each.
“They can buy the tickets by contacting if they happen to know one of the staff here, or they can message us on Facebook,” stated Toni Gannon, who is one of the owners of WCT. She is looking forward to the event and hopes it draws plenty of people to the building. “Or they can simply stop by the office and purchase them here.”
The event is something that Gannon hopes will bring more attention to their organization, as it’s something that’s been around for many years now with very little people knowing about it. They do plenty of work within the community and, planning on hosting open house tours, hope to add more to their reputation.
“We are a training facility for adults with disabilities and we train them to different job skills to maybe one day have a job in the community,” said Gannon. It’s something she’s very proud to be a part of and she wants more people to know about. “We’re classified under a vocational habilitation, and we pick them up in the morning, we take them here to the shop and we teach them and train them all day long.”
The money that they plan on getting from the ticket sales is said to be part of another program they plan on offering at the WCT. If it all goes well, the money raised should be enough for what they aim for and provide some good skills to people who need it.
