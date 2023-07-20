Social media was a flurry on Tuesday evening with people asking why there was little or no water pressure in the Villa Nova area of St. Marys. The answer came quickly that there was a main waterline break at the intersection of State Route 703 and State Route 364 on the West side of town.
“The water extended down past Auglaize equipment,” said Water Department Employee Jared Wolfe of the size of the break, and who worked overnight to repair the break.
Wolfe said that they were alerted on Tuesday evening around 7:00 p.m. to the issue and dispatched to the problem area.
“I’m pretty new in this department, so this is one of the bigger one’s I’ve seen,” said Wolfe of the break. He said that trying to get all of the parts together they were going to need for the repair, and finding the leak were the toughest challenge for this particular job.
“It was an all hands on deck situation. We had six to seven people come in and help out,” said Superintendent of Water Distribution Paul Swartz. Swartz said that because of the size of the break it took a while to dig out.
“The concrete pipe blew out and split down the bottom. Over time I think its failed and settled,” said Swartz before continuing. “Something happened. Its been in the ground for a long time.”
In the case of the 10 inch pipe that broke, he said they simply break, and that there wouldn’t have been a slow leak developing over time.
By 9:00 a.m. Wednesday they were done with the repairs and were busy burying the new pipe, but that didn’t finish the job.
“They’re going to check chlorine samples all the way down Celina Road, Sandy Beach, and Villa Nova to get bacteria samples from multiple places,” explained Swartz. He said that they’ll plan to check between 15-20 homes to see if there is any contamination in samples. “After they come back from the lab, we’ll go from there.”
In the meantime the St. Marys Police Department posted a message on Facebook letting residents know about the situation.
“Due to a major water line break, organisms that cause illness in people may have entered the water supply. People west of China Garden, including residents in Villa Nova and Sandy Beach areas should take the following precautions: Do not drink the water without it being boiled first,” reads the post. It also noted that water should be boiled for at least a minute and allowed to cool off before being consumed. It also noted that if residents experience symptoms of persistent digestive distress, they should contact their doctor.
“The city of St. Marys has no evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. The possibility, however, does exist that the water system is contaminated and is issuing this advisory as a precaution,” read another portion of the post. It also urged residents seeking more information to contact the Water Department at 419-394-4114 or at 101 East Spring Street.
The crews who responded were on the scene for over 14 hours in order to get service restored, and Swartz was proud of his department.
“They did a great job, I mean an outstanding job. Its been a long day, night, and morning,” said Swartz.