Water main break prompts boil advisory for St. Marys

The St. Marys Water Department had a busy night Tues. when a 10” pipe burst.  The crews started working around 7:00 p.m and were still on site finishing up at 9:00 a.m. Wed.

 Photo by Brent Melton

Social media was a flurry on Tuesday evening with people asking why there was little or no water pressure in the Villa Nova area of St. Marys. The answer came quickly that there was a main waterline break at the intersection of State Route 703 and State Route 364 on the West side of town. 

“The water extended down past Auglaize equipment,” said Water Department Employee Jared Wolfe of the size of the break, and who worked overnight to repair the break.

