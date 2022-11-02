The Wapakoneta School Board meeting was called to order at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. at Cridersville Elementary School, located at 501 Reichelderfer Road in Cridersville, Ohio.
After the meeting was called to order, the roll call of members took place followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
Several students were then recognized: Gracelynn Ries, second grade, nominated by Mrs. Neu; Reed Yonyon, third grade, nominated by Mr. Dorsey; Ella Steinbrunner, third grade, nominated by Mrs. Berg; Olivia Pitson, fourth grade, nominated by Mrs. Spieles; and Lillian Schlegel, nominated by Mrs. Davis. Also recognized was Mary Clementz-McBeth, a cafeteria employee since October of 2002, who retired.
As the meeting continued, the board explored the best methods for helping students with dyslexia. Next year, teachers will undergo 18 hours of training about dyslexia as well as working with five new literacy specialists added to the school district around the start of next school year. The instructors were present and shared examples of how the required training has helped students with dyslexia.
Wapakoneta Elementary went through fire safety week. The Wapakoneta Fire Department came to the school with a surprise visitor, their new firehose mascot, a Dalmatian puppy. Students voted and the name “Smokey” was chosen.
An announcement was made that cookie dough pick up will take place on Nov. 3.
Praise was then handed out to The Wapakoneta High School Band for doing a great job.
The maintenance storage building will incur an additional cost of $34,355.00 to include a fire wall.
When the State of Ohio gave out COVID-19 impact money, it was to benefit the students. Superintendent Aaron Rex said the district has made sure all that money has benefitted the students in some way.
The State Superintendent came to the Wapakoneta School district due to district improvements that included the dyslexia training program and the 95 program.
The minutes from Sept. 27, financial reports, donations and bid reports were all approved, along with some modifications/ revisions to the student handbook.
There have been some changes in employment through the district, including retirements, employees departing and the hiring of 12 substitute teachers.
All was approved and meeting was adjourned at 8 p.m.
The next board meeting to be held on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Wapakoneta High School, located at 1 Redskin Trail, Wapakoneta.